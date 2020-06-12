/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northfield, KY
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1130 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$799
871 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$905
978 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lyndon
18 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Bellewood
50 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
$
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Bridgepointe Crossing conveniently located in heart of Jeffersonville and just minutes from schools, shopping, Downtown Jeffersonville, Louisville, and the River Ridge Industrial Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Hurstbourne Acres
23 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
$
Clifton Heights
14 Units Available
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1125 sqft
Autumn Ridge Apartment Community is conveniently located behind Meijer, nestled between Wellstone Hospital & Vissing Park. One Of Jeffersonville's premier communities, offering one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 2 at 04:50am
$
17 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$859
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square. Walk to your favorite restaurant, dog park or choice of 3 pools.
Similar Pages
Northfield 1 BedroomsNorthfield 2 BedroomsNorthfield Apartments with BalconyNorthfield Apartments with Gym
Northfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthfield Apartments with ParkingNorthfield Apartments with Pool