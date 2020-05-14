All apartments in Murray
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

501 PINE ST.

501 Pine Street · (270) 293-8816
Location

501 Pine Street, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 PINE ST. · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bed 1 Bath House With Huge Back Yard For Rent - This house is ready for a new family to make it into their new home!

It has a good location and many great features like:

- Huge Back Yard
- Full Kitchen
- Large Upstairs Bedroom
- Gas Heat
- Off The Street Parking

And much more!

Application with background/credit checks required.

Security deposit: $800.00

NO CATS ALLOWED

SMALL DOG ALLOWED with a $300.00 Nonrefundable Pet Deposit and $30.00 per month pet fee

Call 270-293-8816 for more information

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5732617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 501 PINE ST. have any available units?
501 PINE ST. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 501 PINE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
501 PINE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 PINE ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 PINE ST. is pet friendly.
Does 501 PINE ST. offer parking?
No, 501 PINE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 501 PINE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 PINE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 PINE ST. have a pool?
No, 501 PINE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 501 PINE ST. have accessible units?
No, 501 PINE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 501 PINE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 PINE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 PINE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 PINE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.

