Murray, KY
2211 Opportunity Drive - 2
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

2211 Opportunity Drive - 2

2211 Opportunity Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Opportunity Dr, Murray, KY 42071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly built 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartments. Washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & stove furnished. Rent includes lawncare, electric (w/cap) water, sewer, trash, basic /expanded cablevision & Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have any available units?
2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murray, KY.
What amenities does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have?
Some of 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 offer parking?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have a pool?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
