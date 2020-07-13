Rent Calculator
Home
/
Murray, KY
/
2211 Opportunity Drive - 2
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2211 Opportunity Drive - 2
2211 Opportunity Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2211 Opportunity Dr, Murray, KY 42071
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly built 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartments. Washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & stove furnished. Rent includes lawncare, electric (w/cap) water, sewer, trash, basic /expanded cablevision & Internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have any available units?
2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murray, KY
.
What amenities does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have?
Some of 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murray
.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 offer parking?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have a pool?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 Opportunity Drive - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
