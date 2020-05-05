All apartments in Murray
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:33 AM

102 North 15th Street - Unit 5

102 N 15th St · (270) 293-9170
Location

102 N 15th St, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
yoga
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
yoga
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment with tiled shower on campus! Gear Up Cycles and Be Fit Yoga studio located on the first floor of this building. $600 unfurnished, $650 furnished a month, includes water, trash, internet, and cable.

No need for the $200 parking tag. Huge parking lot for all tenants. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors! Be in your class in 5 minutes. Walking distance to bowling alley, 7 restaurants, Dairy Queen, MSU Arboretum and much much more!

To view this apartment please call (270)-293-9170
No Pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

