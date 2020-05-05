102 North 15th Street - Unit 5

Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment with tiled shower on campus! Gear Up Cycles and Be Fit Yoga studio located on the first floor of this building. $600 unfurnished, $650 furnished a month, includes water, trash, internet, and cable.
No need for the $200 parking tag. Huge parking lot for all tenants. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors! Be in your class in 5 minutes. Walking distance to bowling alley, 7 restaurants, Dairy Queen, MSU Arboretum and much much more!
To view this apartment please call (270)-293-9170
No Pets, no smoking.