102 North 15th Street - Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access yoga

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment with tiled shower on campus! Gear Up Cycles and Be Fit Yoga studio located on the first floor of this building. $600 unfurnished, $650 furnished a month, includes water, trash, internet, and cable.



No need for the $200 parking tag. Huge parking lot for all tenants. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors! Be in your class in 5 minutes. Walking distance to bowling alley, 7 restaurants, Dairy Queen, MSU Arboretum and much much more!



To view this apartment please call (270)-293-9170

No Pets, no smoking.