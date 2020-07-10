/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Results within 1 mile of Lyndon
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$934
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
754 Yorkwood Pl
754 Yorkwood Place, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1310 sqft
East Hampton Townhouse - Property Id: 304965 All mechanicals, flooring and kitchen appliances less than two years old. Wash machine and dryer included inside unit. Lots of storage space. Gas grill on deck.
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Beechwood Village
4524 Cordova Rd
4524 Cordova Road, Beechwood Village, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1320 LYNMAR Dr
1320 Lynnmar Drive, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
ACROSS THE STREET FROM WESTPORT VILLAGE. 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH VIEWS OF COMMON AREA AND POOL. BALCONY. OPEN FAMILY ROOM AND DINING AREA. PASS THROUGH DINING AREA TO KITCHEN, WITH APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Lyndon
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$769
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$955
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
146 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
42 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$964
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,087
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,159
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 10:48am
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4015 Grandview Avenue
4015 Grandview Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1066 sqft
Heart of St Matthews Townhouse - LOCATION-LOCATION! This charming town home condominium is in located in St. Matthews - just about 1 mile from Seneca Park and just a minute stroll to St. Matthew Library.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1102 La Fontenay Ct
1102 La Fontenay Court, Douglass Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Stylish 1st floor condo! INCLUDED IN RENT: GAS, water, sewer, trash pickup, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool, tennis cts, fitness center and master insurance. The spacious great room flows into the formal dining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
PROPERTY SOLD TO AN INVESTOR CALL FOR RENTAL DETAILS . Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square.
