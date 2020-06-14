59 Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY with gym
The Kentucky Historical Society deems Lyndon a historical city because it was home to the Kentucky Military Institute; one of America's oldest military schools founded in 1896.
Lyndon, Kentucky is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Louisville, Kentucky where the Run for the Roses takes place every year. Although the city is independent, it is considered a part of the Louisville Metro area for some Louisville elections. Education in the city is top notch with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and Bellarmine University all nearby. Primary education is a priority to town leaders and school officials and many of the public schools are ranked as four and five star facilities. Children attend many of the most prestigious schools in the state. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lyndon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.