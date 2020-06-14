Apartment List
KY
/
Lyndon
/
Apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020

59 Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lyndon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lyndon
19 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Results within 1 mile of Lyndon
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
22 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hurstbourne
17 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Results within 5 miles of Lyndon
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
25 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
99 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
35 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hurstbourne Acres
33 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Bellewood
54 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$794
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
City Guide for Lyndon, KY

The Kentucky Historical Society deems Lyndon a historical city because it was home to the Kentucky Military Institute; one of America's oldest military schools founded in 1896.

Lyndon, Kentucky is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Louisville, Kentucky where the Run for the Roses takes place every year. Although the city is independent, it is considered a part of the Louisville Metro area for some Louisville elections. Education in the city is top notch with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and Bellarmine University all nearby. Primary education is a priority to town leaders and school officials and many of the public schools are ranked as four and five star facilities. Children attend many of the most prestigious schools in the state. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lyndon, KY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lyndon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

