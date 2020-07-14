All apartments in Lyndon
Lyndon, KY
Brookside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Brookside

Open Now until 6pm
8117 Coppercreek Dr · (833) 300-7752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY 40222
Lyndon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8230 · Avail. Aug 30

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 8258 · Avail. Aug 16

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 249 · Avail. Aug 6

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8239 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you. Your new home features a full kitchen appliance package including a microwave, ceiling fans, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring and more. Our stellar community amenities include a welcoming community clubhouse with kitchen, comfy seating and flat screen TV, business center with printing services, invigorating swimming pool with poolside lounge chairs and private off-leash dog park. Browse through our four spacious floor plan options!Living 11 miles away from sensational Downtown Louisville guarantees fun and entertainment! In the city, there’s plenty of sights to see, from Louisville Slugger Field to the Thomas Edison House. Visit Butchertown Grocery for steak frites, check out the Muhammad Ali Center or stroll through Waterfront Park. Near home, you can shop Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center, golf at Standard Club or take in a mov

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $135 (non refundable), or $600 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $550 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookside have any available units?
Brookside has 16 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookside have?
Some of Brookside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookside currently offering any rent specials?
Brookside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookside pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookside is pet friendly.
Does Brookside offer parking?
Yes, Brookside offers parking.
Does Brookside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookside have a pool?
Yes, Brookside has a pool.
Does Brookside have accessible units?
Yes, Brookside has accessible units.
Does Brookside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookside has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookside has units with air conditioning.
