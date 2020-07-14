Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance internet access

The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you. Your new home features a full kitchen appliance package including a microwave, ceiling fans, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring and more. Our stellar community amenities include a welcoming community clubhouse with kitchen, comfy seating and flat screen TV, business center with printing services, invigorating swimming pool with poolside lounge chairs and private off-leash dog park. Browse through our four spacious floor plan options!Living 11 miles away from sensational Downtown Louisville guarantees fun and entertainment! In the city, there’s plenty of sights to see, from Louisville Slugger Field to the Thomas Edison House. Visit Butchertown Grocery for steak frites, check out the Muhammad Ali Center or stroll through Waterfront Park. Near home, you can shop Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center, golf at Standard Club or take in a mov