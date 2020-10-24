Neighborhood Guide: Lexington
Check out the top neighborhoods in Lexington for renting an apartment: Gainesway, Liberty Area, Cardinal Valley and more
1. GaineswaySee all 3 apartments in Gainesway
1 of 19Verified7 Units AvailableTates Creek Village3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KYGaineswayStudioAsk1 Bedroom$654670 sqft2 Bedrooms$9941225 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:42 AM
1 of 22Verified2 Units AvailableThe Element3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KYGainesway1 Bedroom$829600 sqft2 Bedrooms$929810 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:39 AM
2. Liberty AreaSee all 5 apartments in Liberty Area
1 of 20Verified7 Units AvailableThe Retreat at Hamburg Place2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KYLiberty Area1 Bedroom$806750 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2021179 sqft3 BedroomsAskLast updated October 24 at 12:42 AM
1 of 26Verified6 Units AvailableHamburg Farms2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KYLiberty Area1 Bedroom$1,289885 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2291323 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:06 AM
3. Cardinal ValleySee all 5 apartments in Cardinal Valley
1 of 6Verified3 Units AvailableThe Preakness733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KYCardinal Valley1 Bedroom$675667 sqft2 Bedrooms$800924 sqft3 BedroomsAskLast updated June 4 at 03:30 PM
1 of 21 Unit Available1612 Glover Avenue1612 Glover Avenue, Lexington, KYCardinal Valley2 Bedrooms$8951164 sqftLast updated October 23 at 09:45 AM
