furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
754 Yorkwood Pl
754 Yorkwood Place, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1310 sqft
East Hampton Townhouse - Property Id: 304965 All mechanicals, flooring and kitchen appliances less than two years old. Wash machine and dryer included inside unit. Lots of storage space. Gas grill on deck.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersontown
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$924
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersontown
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,159
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Last updated July 15 at 07:36 AM
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Results within 10 miles of Jeffersontown
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$990
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
82 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
12 Units Available
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10603 Norton Commons walk
10603 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1643 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in the heart of Norton Commons situated on the main boulevard but tucked away down a private walkway. You are only steps away from the neighborhood pool, playground, Dog Park, shops, restaurants and YMCA.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5310 Rock Ridge Dr
5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3445 sqft
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.
Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Butchertown
914 Franklin St
914 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Nicely presented 1 BDRM/1 BATH apartment located in Historic Butchertown. This desirable apartment is the front portion of a duplex with the back of the property being the other apartment (townhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Merriwether
2069 S Preston St
2069 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065 *AVAILABLE 08/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Germantown
962 Charles St
962 Charles Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
The property is a separate cottage at the rear of a lot containing a front house as well, and is in Germantown. It is completely removed from the front house and access is from a walk along the front house or in the rear from an alley.
