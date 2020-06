Amenities

Come check out this nice two bedroom condo, located right off of Taylorsville rd. This condo has brand new caret. Has also been painted recently. The living room is large and open. The kitchen has matching stainless steel matching appliance. The building is secure with coded entry. Coin operated washer and dryer set up on lower level of building. Places to live in this area do not come up often and when they do, they don't last long. No pets will be allowed. Please call 502-373-1299 before you apply.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $750.00

