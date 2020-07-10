/
apartments with washer dryer
57 Apartments for rent in Hurstbourne Acres, KY with washer-dryer
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Results within 1 mile of Hurstbourne Acres
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Hurstbourne Acres
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$769
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$955
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,009
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,053
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$934
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
754 Yorkwood Pl
754 Yorkwood Place, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1310 sqft
East Hampton Townhouse - Property Id: 304965 All mechanicals, flooring and kitchen appliances less than two years old. Wash machine and dryer included inside unit. Lots of storage space. Gas grill on deck.
4015 Grandview Avenue
4015 Grandview Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1066 sqft
Heart of St Matthews Townhouse - LOCATION-LOCATION! This charming town home condominium is in located in St. Matthews - just about 1 mile from Seneca Park and just a minute stroll to St. Matthew Library.
1102 La Fontenay Ct
1102 La Fontenay Court, Douglass Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Stylish 1st floor condo! INCLUDED IN RENT: GAS, water, sewer, trash pickup, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool, tennis cts, fitness center and master insurance. The spacious great room flows into the formal dining.
Beechwood Village
4524 Cordova Rd
4524 Cordova Road, Beechwood Village, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking.
Hikes Point
2915 Yorkshire Blvd
2915 Yorkshire Boulevard, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1956 sqft
Cozy House | Suburban | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300401 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
4303 Norbrook Dr
4303 Norbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
790 sqft
Get lots of space for your money in this newly remodeled apartment with almost 800 square feet! You'll enjoy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a spacious modern living room, galley kitchen plus extra dining area, comes with brand new GE stainless steel
10787 Colonial Woods Ct
10787 Colonial Woods Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Middletown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
3602 Willow Ave
3602 Willow Avenue, Jeffersontown, KY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
864 sqft
Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town! - Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town is ready for move in.
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4
4108 Stoneview Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
725 sqft
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums.
