apartments with washer dryer
18 Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
323 South Skyline Drive
323 South Skyline Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 7/18 11AM-1PM - APPLY TODAY HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!*** ***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS*** Welcome home to this cute and charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Hillview.
Results within 1 mile of Hillview
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Hillview
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Okolona
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Okolona
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
Results within 10 miles of Hillview
Last updated July 10 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
11 Units Available
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
1838 Bardstown Road
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
522 sqft
This airy apartment offers hardwood floors, twelve-foot ceilings, and plenty of natural light. The brand new kitchen has granite counter-tops, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher!).
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilder Park
3930 s 2nd Street
3930 South 2nd Street, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1524 sqft
Rental Houses, 3930 s 2nd St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
7517 Merlyn Cir
7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073 *AVAILABLE 09/15/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4303 Norbrook Dr
4303 Norbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
790 sqft
Get lots of space for your money in this newly remodeled apartment with almost 800 square feet! You'll enjoy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a spacious modern living room, galley kitchen plus extra dining area, comes with brand new GE stainless steel
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Schnitzelburg
913 Eastern Parkway
913 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
This 6BD/3BA Single Family homes close to Bellarmine and UofL comes with dishwasher, large front porch, washer and dryer on site, deck off the back of the house, fully fenced in backyard, a 1 car garage, oven and fridge are included.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prestonia
4212 Roosevelt Ave
4212 Roosevelt Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch Style House | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300474 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Taylor Berry
820 Winkler Avenue
820 Winkler Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
672 sqft
Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home offers a nice size living room with updated laminate flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Beechmont
4634 Southcrest Dr
4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in the charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Newburg
116 Poplar Level Court
116 Poplar Level Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
Chateau Village Apartments offers affordable, spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Residents of this community have access to an on-site laundromat with 6 washer/dryers and a courtyard. The community is pet friendly.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Wilder Park
122 Harlan Avenue
122 Harlan Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment located by U of L campus. This unit is located right by Central Station shopping center with Kroger in walking distance. This unit has with washer and dryer hooks up, also has a screened in front porch. Smoking: No Deposits: $550.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
3602 Willow Ave
3602 Willow Avenue, Jeffersontown, KY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
864 sqft
Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town! - Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town is ready for move in.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Iroquois
1325 Huntoon Avenue
1325 Huntoon Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
For lease is this two bedroom home on quiet street near Iroquois high school. Has has been rehabbed with hardwood floors, updated appliances and renovated bathroom. Home comes with washer dryer, garage with power door and fully fenced in backyard.