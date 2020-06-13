Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
223 Wise Ct
223 Wise Court, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1088 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This nice brick ranch home has 1100 sq ft of living space with 3-4 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath and a full unfinished basement on a nice cul-de-sac in the desired Hillview area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
347 Prairie Drive
347 Prairie Dr, Hillview, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
347 Prairie Drive Unit A (Hillview) - Want to schedule a showing at this property? Fill out our free pre-application found on our company website, someone will contact you for a showing: http://4rentlouisville.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4107 Blue Lick Court #1
4107 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1000 sqft ***AVAILABLE IN JULY!!!*** This awesome 1st Floor 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden apartment home features an open floor plan with washer/dryer connections for only $899.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Okolona
12 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Our apartments at Victoria Gardens are carefully designed with you in mind.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Okolona
1 Unit Available
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Okolona
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
9617 Cooper Church Dr -207
9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11403 Top Walnut Loop
11403 Top Walnut Loop, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom 3 baths, possible 4 bedroom in basement, 2 car garage. Has a fireplace.washer/ dryer hookup. Master bed room on first floor 3020 sq ft Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5341725)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10618 Irvin Pines Dr
10618 Irvin Pines Drive, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
10618 Irvin Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 10618 Irvin Pines Drive - Beautiful 2-story home. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite 2 walk-in closets. Huge master bath with garden tub. Spacious kitchen open to the family room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fairdale
1 Unit Available
201 Pheasant Ave
201 Pheasant Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Imagine yourself living in this beautiful, spacious apartment home in a prime location, amazing views and updated, modern living qualities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1450 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
3 Units Available
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$719
825 sqft
Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Newburg
12 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
975 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fern Creek
25 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1493 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
Klondike
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
925 sqft
At Heatherstone Apartment Homes you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Verified

Last updated April 2 at 04:50am
$
17 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$819
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hillview, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hillview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

