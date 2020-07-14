All apartments in Hillview
Find more places like 323 South Skyline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillview, KY
/
323 South Skyline Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:46 AM

323 South Skyline Drive

323 South Skyline Drive · (502) 882-0763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

323 South Skyline Drive, Hillview, KY 40229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. FEEL FREE TO DRIVE BY BUT DO NOT GO ONTO THE PROPERTY***
***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 7/18 11AM-1PM - APPLY TODAY HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!***

Welcome home to this cute and charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Hillview. Located on a quiet desired street, this home features many updates including new roof, replacement windows, laminate wood flooring, newer carpet and neutral paint. Washer and dryer are included in the home. Fully fenced back yard and large storage shed.

Professionally managed by Kentuckiana Property Management. Tenant responsible for all utilities and must have decent credit history. No open/current bankruptsy or foreclosure or owe previous landlord or apartment community. This home is NOT Section 8 Approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 South Skyline Drive have any available units?
323 South Skyline Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 323 South Skyline Drive have?
Some of 323 South Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 South Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
323 South Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 South Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 South Skyline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 323 South Skyline Drive offer parking?
No, 323 South Skyline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 323 South Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 South Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 South Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 323 South Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 323 South Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 323 South Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 323 South Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 South Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 South Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 South Skyline Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 323 South Skyline Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, IN
Lyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYShelbyville, KY
Prospect, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KYShively, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity