Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful spacious brick home is ready for its new tenants. You will fall in love with the bright sunlit great room that opens to the modern kitchen. The master bedroom and marble garden tub will make you feel like royalty. The washer and dryer are conveniently placed in the grand walk-in closet large enough for any size wardrobe. Outside you can enjoy cooking out, entertaining or quietly relaxing on the deck. Take a dip in the private in-ground pool and admire the beautiful landscaping. This dream home won't last. Schedule a showing today!