furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bellevue, KY
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,306
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Dayton
5 Units Available
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1025 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
$
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
East Walnut HIlls
13 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Lookout Heights
1 Unit Available
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.
Corryville
1 Unit Available
219 Stetson Street
219 Stetson Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Great location. Walk to hospitals, restaurants, UC stadiums & campus! House is furnished, washer included. Landlord covers HOA fee, water, trash. Enjoy the pool, gym and so much more by just paying the rent.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
639 Main Street
639 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Absolutely stunning fully furnished 2 beds, 2 bathroom unit in the heart of downtown..1 block away from Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, and Arnolf. Elevator opens up directly to the unit, featuring open floor plan with top notch finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Bellevue
Hartwell
20 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
