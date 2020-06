Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking. 1 bedroom/1 bathWasher/Dryer provided in buildingWater IncludedTenant pays gas & electricNo Pets/No Section 8 Rent $695Deposit $695>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKS Documents: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income). If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.We do not accept applications until you see the property.