Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

71 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS

Finding an apartment in Valley Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1146 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Center

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2727 North Amidon Street - 402
2727 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
405 sqft
JR 1BR Remodeled NW apartments with lots of amenities! This complex features a swimming pool, ample parking, a large on-site laundry facility, and a newly remodeled clubhouse with an exercise room! It's close to grocery, retail, and dining.
Results within 10 miles of Valley Center
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Maize
11 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
19 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$789
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$669
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
3422 E. Douglas - 1
3422 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Historic building hosts this 1BR with tons of natural light and wood floors! - 1BR, 1BA - Tiled front room surrounded in windows - Fresh Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Off Street Parking - Pets Welcome with Approval!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village
1 Unit Available
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
102 S. OakWood Ave Available 07/02/20 East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Ridge
1 Unit Available
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3825 sqft
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1240 N. Emporia Apt. 3
1240 North Emporia Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
- Upstairs unit 2 bedroom 1 bathroom $895 rent $700 deposit $35 application fee per adult (RLNE5636397)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2485 sqft
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Valley Center, KS

Finding an apartment in Valley Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

