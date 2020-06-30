829 Sherman St

Amenities

Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Salina. This family home is all on one level with new floors (pictures do not show new flooring) central air, central heat, updated kitchen, lots of storage, washer/dryer hookups with first floor laundry, living room, dining room, ceiling fans, enclosed front porch, basement for storage, stove and refrigerator furnished, in a neighborhood of mostly owner occupied homes, Spayed/Neutered pets considered with additional pet deposit. Please check with Lacey Smith, Property Manager as to move-in date in July. . $875/month rent. $875 security deposit required. Please contact Generation Property Management, LLC, Lacey Smith, Property Manager, at 785-826-6366 (call or text) to learn more.

Email: Lsmith.gpm@gmail.com. Website: www.GenerationPropertyMgmt.com. You can fill out an application on the GPM website as well.