All apartments in Salina
Find more places like 829 Sherman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salina, KS
/
829 Sherman St
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

829 Sherman St

829 Sherman Street · (785) 826-6366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

829 Sherman Street, Salina, KS 67401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 22

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Salina. This family home is all on one level with new floors (pictures do not show new flooring) central air, central heat, updated kitchen, lots of storage, washer/dryer hookups with first floor laundry, living room, dining room, ceiling fans, enclosed front porch, basement for storage, stove and refrigerator furnished, in a neighborhood of mostly owner occupied homes, Spayed/Neutered pets considered with additional pet deposit. Please check with Lacey Smith, Property Manager as to move-in date in July. . $875/month rent. $875 security deposit required. Please contact Generation Property Management, LLC, Lacey Smith, Property Manager, at 785-826-6366 (call or text) to learn more.
Email: Lsmith.gpm@gmail.com. Website: www.GenerationPropertyMgmt.com. You can fill out an application on the GPM website as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Sherman St have any available units?
829 Sherman St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 829 Sherman St have?
Some of 829 Sherman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
829 Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 829 Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 829 Sherman St offers parking.
Does 829 Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Sherman St have a pool?
No, 829 Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 829 Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 829 Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 829 Sherman St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 829 Sherman St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Junction City, KSHutchinson, KS
Newton, KS
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity