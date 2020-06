Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartments/ Johnstown - Property Id: 252317



Johnstown Apartments

$795-925 / month

Two bedroom apartments

These are of the newly remodeled Johnstown Apts. All units are two bedroom and rent includes trash & shared laundry. Ones renting for $925 include in unit laundry and car ports.

- New flooring

- New lighting

- New HVAC

- Off street parking

- Secured access

- On site laundry facilities

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252317

No Dogs Allowed



