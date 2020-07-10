Apartment List
/
KS
/
pittsburg
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pittsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 E. Ford St
102 East Ford Avenue, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
102 E. Ford St Available 08/05/20 4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in Pittsburg, KS this large 4 bedroom 2 bath house is across the street from the PSU Campus! Complete with oven, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 W. Quincy St
403 West Quincy Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath- No pets - Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Nicely updated kitchen with tile and granite. Refinished hardwood floors throughout home.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
301 East Granby Street
301 East Granby Street, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
900 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school. Refrigerator and stove hook ups for your washer and dryer included. Detachated Garage, Quite neighborhood, Pets allowed, max of 2 pets with $25 per month per pet fee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Granby
301 E Granby St, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
900 sqft
PRE - LEASE - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath in walking distance to Frontenac School - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pittsburg, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pittsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pittsburg Apartments with ParkingPittsburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Pittsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Joplin, MOFort Scott, KS
Webb City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University