9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
102 E. Ford St
102 East Ford Avenue, Pittsburg, KS
102 E. Ford St Available 08/05/20 4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in Pittsburg, KS this large 4 bedroom 2 bath house is across the street from the PSU Campus! Complete with oven, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
706 N Elm
706 North Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
706 N Elm Available 07/15/20 PRE LEASING - 4 bedroom 2 bath house with off street parking. - Occupied property - will show to approved applicants by appointment only and with PPE. Lovely wood working through out the house and nice yard.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
210 E. 16th
210 East 16th Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
210 E. 16th Available 06/15/20 Pre Lease - Very nice 3 bedroom home New on the market. - Occupied - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home with lovely wood floors and large rooms. Great kitchen.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
705 W. 7th St.
705 West 7th Street, Pittsburg, KS
705 W. 7th St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice big 4 bedroom home in nice neighborhood - Currently occupied - Showings with approved application and appointment only. . Remodeled really nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
801 W. 3rd St.
801 West 3rd Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
801 W. 3rd St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with privacy fence backyard and shed - OCCUPIED- Will show with approved application and appointment. Very nice 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1717 South Walnut Street
1717 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home, comes with refrigerator, gas stove. Walking distance to PSU!! Beautiful hard wood flooring through out the home, nice size bedrooms. This property can not be Section 8 or HUD. Small pet with approval for Pro X.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
106 East Euclid Street
106 East Euclid Street, Pittsburg, KS
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.

