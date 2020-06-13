/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Joplin, MO
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2401 Bird Avenue
2401 Bird Avenue, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1460 sqft
This near-new 3/2 home features 1,460 SF, 2 car attached garage, granite tops, solid surface flooring, high efficiency HVAC/windows/insulation/construction, covered patio, CENTRAL LOCATION convenient to Medical School and shopping, LOW UTILITIES,
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3231 S Kenser Court
3231 S Kenser, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$715
1346 sqft
For lease, not for sale. 12 month lease with $650 deposit. Call LA for application, subject to acceptable credit report. No smoking. 1 small pet considered with additional refundable $250 pet deposit. Available 07/15/20.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
326 S McConnell Avenue
326 Mc Connell Avenue, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1246 sqft
Complete remodel recently done on this 3 bed 1 bath home. Great location within minutes of downtown and the Frisco bike/walking trails. Large living room with lots of natural light coming from the wall of windows.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2519 S Willard Avenue
2519 S Willard Ave, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
New 3BDR 2Bath home available near medical school. 1500 sq ft approx. Spacious, modern, with a large back yard. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Small pet may be considered with pet fee. Tenant pays for all utilities and lawncare.
Results within 1 mile of Joplin
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5135 Willow Drive
5135 Willow Drive, Airport Drive, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1590 sqft
For lease, not for sale. 12 Month lease with $1000 deposit. Call listing agent for application. Subject to acceptable credit. No Smoking and No Pets. Open floor plan. Storm shelter. Fenced yard. Carl Junction Schools. Available Immediately.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1110 Matthew Circle
1110 Matthew Cir, Webb City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1390 sqft
Newer home with 3 BR, 2 BA. Close to WC High School. Granite countertops, open floor plan, fenced in backyard, 2 car garage & large utility room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4020 E 23rd St
4020 E 23rd St, Duquesne, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is in a newer development in Joplin close to shopping and on the Southeast side of Joplin and just a few minutes from the universities. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and fenced in yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:02am
0 Unit Available
2131 Addis Peace
2131 Addis Peace Ln, Saginaw, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease, Not for sale. New Construction with open living concept. All applicants subject to acceptable credit report. No Pets. No Smoking. Available Immediately.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:02am
0 Unit Available
1116 N Oak Way Drive
1116 N Oak Way, Webb City, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent, not For Sale. New 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Webb city subdivision. Open Floor planwith large living room. Kitchen with granite, large island, and open dining area. All appliances included.Large master bedroom with walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Joplin
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Briarbrook Estates
1 Unit Available
915 Briarview
915 Briarview, Carl Junction, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2168 sqft
For lease, not for sale. All applicants subject to acceptable credit. Briarbrook duplex with main floor master. 2 Living areas, plentiful storage throughout. 12 Month lease. $900 Security deposit. No pets and no smoking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
12704 Birch Drive
12704 Birch Drive, Newton County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2194 sqft
For Lease 3 bed/3 bath in Diamond Schools. 12 month lease subject to affiliation. Pets $275 non-refundable pet fee, $15 application fee for each adult occupant,
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Heritage Acres
1 Unit Available
202 Split Rail Drive
202 Split Rail Drive, Jasper County, MO
For Rent- 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom home, split level. Kitchen has cambria quarts countertops, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. The house has a large back deck and a storage shed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Lone Elm Dr
506 Lone Elm Drive, Carl Junction, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
This is a very sleek remodeled house for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage with a fenced in back yard in the Carl Junction school district. We do background checks and credit checks on all over 18.