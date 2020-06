Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only.



Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups very large shed and a one-car garage.

Pet friendly with additional $25 fee per pet per month, max of 2.



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com. Call 620-249-5767 to schedule a showing!



