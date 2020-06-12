81 Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS with garage

Apartment List
Ogden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
322 Clydesdale Circle
322 Clydesdale Circle, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1840 sqft
322 Clydesdale Circle Available 08/03/20 Quiet Home Close to Post - 4 Bed 3 Bath, Ranch Style home with an attached garage! Central location to Fort Riley and Manhattan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
428 Clydesdale Circle
428 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1512 sqft
428 Clydesdale Circle Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE HILL! - Single family home for rent on the hill in Ogden. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Open floor plan with large windows.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
421 Clydesdale
421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1808 sqft
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
317 Palomino
317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
3710 Saddle Horn Trail
3710 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
100 Allen Hill Dr
100 Allen Hill Drive, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1836 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Beautiful ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a privacy fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage, and centrally located between Manhattan and Fort Riley you'll have everything you need. (RLNE4274366)

1 of 11

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
403 Shetland Lane
403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5532 Stone Crest Ct.
5532 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5532 Stone Crest Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful West-Side Town-Home! Luxury, Location, and Convenience! Available July! - This town home features maintenance free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
404 Bluemont
404 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
404 Bluemont Available 08/01/20 404 Bluemont Ave., Manhattan KS - Super Duplex...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large living room with eat in kitchen. Single car garage great for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to downtown, grocery & shopping.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2201 McDowell
2201 McDowell Ave, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2577 sqft
2201 McDowell Available 08/01/20 360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Must see, $1500.00 for a 5 bedroom home! Tons of space! - Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the West side of Manhattan! Bi-level floor plan with spacious living, dining and family room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1305 Overlook Drive
1305 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath west side home, walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary! - Rent: $1,600 Bedrooms: 4, plus bonus room! Baths: 3 Washer/Dryer: Included as an amenity Garage: 2 car attached with openers Pets Allowed: YES Interior

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
316 Vattier Street
316 Vattier Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
316 Vattier Street Available 08/01/20 Centrally located, pet friendly, 3 Bedroom home at an attractive rent price! - Monthly Rent: $975.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
911 N. 11th Street
911 North 11th Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
4 Bedroom house with off-street parking, only 1 Block from KSU and Aggieville! Virtual Showings Available! - Available June 1 or July 1 Rent: $1,675 ($418.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Mt. Brier Place
607 Mount Brier Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
607 Mt.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Park
1 Unit Available
716 Moro 1
716 Moro St, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
4 Bedrooms
Ask
716 Moro 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House 3 Blocks from Aggieville! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room is in the perfect location for anyone.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1728 Westbank Way
1728 Westbank Way, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3024 sqft
1728 Westbank Way Available 07/05/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom Westside Manhattan - MILITARY DISCOUNT: $50.00 OFF PER MONTH!!! Rent: $1,800 Unit: Single Family Home Year built: 1991 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Garage: 2 car garage with openers Sqft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - Upon Request This property has hardwood and LVP flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ogden, KS

Ogden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

