4134 Manchester Ct

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fire pit clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool

Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community +55 yrs - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit with a view of the water is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized living area. Situated nearby the soon to be built clubhouse, this unit will not last long. All appliances are included and maintained along with the exterior lawn and landscaping done for you, and included in your monthly rent. This 55+ independent living community has a clubhouse that is not yet built but will feature a fitness room, community area for events, kitchen, fireplace lounge, outdoor lounge with fire pit and pool.



This is the ideal set up if you are simply looking for a rest from having to manage maintenance in a home you own, but are not ready to be in an assisted living facility. Call today to set up a private showing. The photos are not of the exact unit available, they are of the same floor plan. The finished unit may have different finishes.



(RLNE5729978)