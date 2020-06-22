All apartments in Maize
Find more places like 4134 Manchester Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maize, KS
/
4134 Manchester Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4134 Manchester Ct

4134 North Manchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maize
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4134 North Manchester Street, Maize, KS 67101
Maize

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community +55 yrs - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit with a view of the water is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized living area. Situated nearby the soon to be built clubhouse, this unit will not last long. All appliances are included and maintained along with the exterior lawn and landscaping done for you, and included in your monthly rent. This 55+ independent living community has a clubhouse that is not yet built but will feature a fitness room, community area for events, kitchen, fireplace lounge, outdoor lounge with fire pit and pool.

This is the ideal set up if you are simply looking for a rest from having to manage maintenance in a home you own, but are not ready to be in an assisted living facility. Call today to set up a private showing. The photos are not of the exact unit available, they are of the same floor plan. The finished unit may have different finishes.

(RLNE5729978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Manchester Ct have any available units?
4134 Manchester Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maize, KS.
What amenities does 4134 Manchester Ct have?
Some of 4134 Manchester Ct's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Manchester Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Manchester Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Manchester Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Manchester Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Manchester Ct offer parking?
No, 4134 Manchester Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4134 Manchester Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Manchester Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Manchester Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4134 Manchester Ct has a pool.
Does 4134 Manchester Ct have accessible units?
No, 4134 Manchester Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Manchester Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Manchester Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Manchester Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Manchester Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave
Maize, KS 67101

Similar Pages

Maize 1 BedroomsMaize 2 Bedrooms
Maize Apartments with GarageMaize Dog Friendly Apartments
Maize Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University