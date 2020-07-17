All apartments in Maize
Find more places like 4112 Manchester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maize, KS
/
4112 Manchester St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

4112 Manchester St

4112 North Manchester Street · (316) 854-0050 ext. 1105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maize
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4112 North Manchester Street, Maize, KS 67101
Maize

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4112 Manchester St · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
Brand new Unit - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Buckingham floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized living area, as well as a full unfinished basement. Situated to be built clubhouse, this unit will not last long. All appliances are included and maintained along with the exterior lawn and landscaping done for you, and included in your monthly rent. This 55+ independent living community has a clubhouse that is not yet built but will feature a fitness room, community area for events, kitchen, fireplace lounge, outdoor lounge with fire pit and pool.

This is the ideal set up if you are simply looking for a rest from having to manage maintenance in a home you own, but are not ready to be in an assisted living facility. Call today to set up a private showing.
Photos are of an older unit, not to reflect what the new unit will look like, just used as an example.

(RLNE5726178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Manchester St have any available units?
4112 Manchester St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4112 Manchester St have?
Some of 4112 Manchester St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Manchester St currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Manchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Manchester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 Manchester St is pet friendly.
Does 4112 Manchester St offer parking?
No, 4112 Manchester St does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Manchester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Manchester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Manchester St have a pool?
Yes, 4112 Manchester St has a pool.
Does 4112 Manchester St have accessible units?
No, 4112 Manchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Manchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Manchester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Manchester St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Manchester St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4112 Manchester St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave
Maize, KS 67101

Similar Pages

Maize 1 BedroomsMaize 2 Bedrooms
Maize Apartments with BalconiesMaize Apartments with Garages
Maize Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
El Dorado, KSBel Aire, KSHutchinson, KS
Andover, KSDerby, KSNewton, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity