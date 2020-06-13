43 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS
"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge
Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book. See more
Finding an apartment in Junction City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.