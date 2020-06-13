Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

43 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS

Finding an apartment in Junction City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
89 Units Available
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
Studio
$614
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,003
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
414 S. Madison Apt B
414 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All Utilities Paid! - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment awaits new tenants! The walls have a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting too! Owner provides all utilities at this unit as well.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
922 S Madison St
922 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
922 S Madison St Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
Modest Townhome - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1393 Parkside Dr.
1393 Parkside Dr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
891 sqft
1393 Parkside Dr. Available 07/07/20 1393 Parkside - Cute 2 bed, 1 bath duplex. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room & living room. And carpet in both bedrooms. Has a nice attached one car garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
116 N Adams
116 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2244 sqft
116 N Adams Available 07/01/20 Quaint & Cozy Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has all the charm! The house has an unfinished basement, privacy fenced in back yard, and master suite.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
59 Fuller Cir
59 Fuller Circle, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1998 sqft
59 Fuller Cir Available 07/10/20 Spacious TownHome - Spanning 3 levels this town-home has all the room you'll need! Included are 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1901 Thompson
1901 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
1901 Thompson Available 07/25/20 Great Fenced Backyard - Looking for a spacious home in a nice neighborhood & conviently located with easy access to Ft Riley? Look no further. This new to the rental market 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1232 Pershing
1232 Pershing Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1368 sqft
1232 Pershing Available 06/16/20 Three Bedroom Property Available in Junction City - Three bedroom home available for rent in Junction City. Extra large kitchen offers nice countertops and lots of cabinets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
423 1/2 W 10th
423 1/2 W 10th St, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
858 sqft
Cute & Clean! - This darling 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit awaits a new tenant! Fresh paint inside, lots of windows for natural light and wood floors throughout add much character. Spacious kitchen and bedrooms too with plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
608 Chadwick Ct
608 Chadwick Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
608 Chadwick Ct Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home - This gorgeous very spacious home is now available for rent! The first impression of this home is front porch sitting with the wide open front porch and porch swing.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
711 W. 1st St.
711 West 1st Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
711 W. 1st Street - Cute two bedroom, one bath duplex, featuring original hardwood floors. This home has a large yard with a storage shed and sits on a quiet street. (RLNE3787411)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
435 W. Chestnut St.
435 West Chestnut Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3084 sqft
435 W. Chestnut St.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2743 Anderson
2743 Anderson Drive, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2743 Anderson Available 07/13/20 Available July 13! - AVAILABLE: July 13 Rent: $1,200 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Washer/Dryer Hookups 2 Car Garage Pets Allowed: YES Interior Amenities: Updated single family property built in 2007 for rent!! This home is

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1108 Oakview Drive
1108 Oakview Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1787 sqft
1108 Oakview Drive Available 07/21/20 1108 Oakview Dr - Beautiful three bedroom, three bath home with attached two car garage. Full basement with additional family room & extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
527 W 14th Apt #2
527 West 14th Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
527 W 14th Apt #2 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE5814456)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
815 W 11th St
815 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1104 sqft
Updated Home for Rent! - This newly updated home is almost ready for rent! New Paint, New flooring, New Windows and new Ac/Furnace unit! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2454 Fox Sparrow Ct
2454 Fox Sparrow Court, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1645 sqft
- Spacious open floor plan Large kitchen and dining area with ceramic tile flooring and service bar. Nice size living room. There is a 1/2 bath located on main floor. Three bedrooms located on the top floor with two full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2710 Oakwood Dr.
2710 Oakwood Drive, Junction City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2198 sqft
2710 Oakwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 2710 Oakwood Dr.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
317 West 8th
317 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1228 sqft
You'll love this cottage bungalow! It's a lot bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of wood features to include hard wood floors. There's also a big storage garage out back.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
729 West 14th Street
729 West 14th Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
748 sqft
Convenient and affordable! Two bedroom, 1 bath home located close to Ft. Riley. Off street parking in back. Pet friendly upon approval. Washer and dryer included. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water and trash.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
502 W Vine
502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1607 14th St Pl
1607 14th Street Place, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1506 sqft
1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan.
City Guide for Junction City, KS

"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge

Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Junction City, KS

Finding an apartment in Junction City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

