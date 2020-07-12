Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Junction City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
91 Units Available
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
Studio
$684
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$628
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$983
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2719 Sage Ct.
2719 Sage Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
2719 Sage Ct. Available 08/01/20 - This property is located in a very quiet, family-oriented community. The house offers a great amount of living space with raised ceilings to make it feel even more open.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2221 Cinder
2221 Cinder Court, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
2221 Cinder Available 09/01/20 Great Home! Great Neighborhood! - Looking for a single family home that offers a convenient location to Ft Riley and is also simply adorable, look no further! This 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac offers just

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1393 Parkside Dr.
1393 Parkside Dr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
891 sqft
1393 Parkside - Cute 2 bed, 1 bath duplex. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room & living room. And carpet in both bedrooms. Has a nice attached one car garage. Call today to schedule your showing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
534 W 3rd
534 West 3rd Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1314 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020 - Property Id: 195286 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car attached garage, family room, covered front porch. Basement for storage only Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
922 S Madison St
922 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Paint throughout the home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1609 Custer Rd.
1609 Custer Road, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
1609 Custer Rd. Available 08/01/20 - What a cute, single-family home this is! It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, one car garage, and washer/dryer hookups. Your furry friend will love the large, fenced-in yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
612 W 8th St.
612 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
612 W 8th St. Available 08/03/20 - This home has a large family room with a fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with a dining room and tile flooring. 2 spare bedrooms and hall bath. The master bedroom has dual closets and a master suite.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 W 14th Apt #2
527 West 14th Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
527 W 14th Apt #2 Available 08/07/20 - (RLNE5814456)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2010 Thompson
2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1472 sqft
2010 Thompson Available 07/26/20 2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage & full walkout basement !Located close to post, Junction City & I-70.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
1405 W 9th St.
1405 West 9th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
Available July 2020! Located in a quiet, well established neighborhood. Three bedrooms, 1 bath with attached one car garage. Large backyard. Home is very well maintained. Call or text 785-214-4230 or visit www.jckshomerentals.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 W Vine
502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1607 14th St Pl
1607 14th Street Place, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1506 sqft
1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
817 W. 13th
817 W 13th St, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1466 sqft
817 W. 13th Available 05/01/20 Central Location - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located in Central Junction City near Raethert Stadium. Inside you'll find updated flooring and fresh wall paint making this home move-in ready.

1 of 7

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
630 W. 11th Apt B
630 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
630 W. 11th Apt B Available 04/10/20 Owner Pays Water Service - This clean and move in ready 2 bedroom duplex offers just enough space for you and your belongings.

1 of 8

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2604 Valentine
2604 Valentine Lane, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Serene Location - With warm weather just around the corner you don't want to miss out on this neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful pond, walking trails, and playground! This beautiful property is located in the Olivia Farms Area on the North side of

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Countryside
514 Countryside Road, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3548 sqft
Available August 2018! This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2419 sqft
Available September 2018! This beautiful home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the Northwest side of Junction City. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
439 W 2nd St
439 West 2nd Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2373 sqft
439 W 2nd St Available 08/14/20 Renovated Charming Home - This home was originally built in 1930 and has since been renovated! The home still has the original hard wood flooring throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1812 Lydia Lane
1812 Lydia Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1387 sqft
Fenced Yard & Pet Friendly - Spacious duplex and finished basement make this home a must see! A master suite on it's own level with full bathroom and dual closets gives you your own private getaway.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
3638 Saddle Horn Trail
3638 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
2 Bedrooms
$939
1100 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
3708 Saddle Horn Trail
3708 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1700 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.
City Guide for Junction City, KS

"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge

Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Junction City, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Junction City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

