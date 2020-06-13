Apartment List
/
KS
/
haysville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS with garage

Haysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
142 S Lamar Ave
142 Lamar Court, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$670
This cozy, well maintained 2 bedroom home is a delight. 2 bedroom 1 full bath, Central heat & air, washer/dryer hook-ups fenced yard and a small patio in backyard. Trees 1 car garage. Large appliances: stove Ready for you to call it home.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
220 Sunset
220 Sunset Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2200 sqft
220 Sunset - Property Id: 224561 220 Sunset ?Haysville,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Haysville

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Central
1 Unit Available
1856 S. Laura St.
1856 Laura Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Large Corner Lot - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home on a large corner lot. This home features a large laundry/mud room and a 1 car detached garage. (RLNE5857976)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2909 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasantview
1 Unit Available
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$840
Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry. Newer paint, blinds, & tile. Very nice home.

1 of 22

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
442 S Fountain Available 07/01/20 DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fabrique
1 Unit Available
708 Prairie Park Rd
708 Prairie Park Road, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
Where can you get 2 fireplaces, a separate upstairs bedroom with a half bath that feels like your own apartment, updated colors, natural flooring, a new dishwasher, a nice refrigerator all with a huge fenced-in yard on a quiet, established

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Haysville, KS

Haysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Haysville 2 BedroomsHaysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaysville 3 BedroomsHaysville Apartments with Balcony
Haysville Apartments with GarageHaysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaysville Apartments with ParkingHaysville Apartments with Pool
Haysville Apartments with Washer-DryerHaysville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaysville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University