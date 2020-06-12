2703 28TH STREET

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 UPDATED SPLIT LEVEL DUPLEX - Property Id: 291305



AVAILABLE 07.01.2020!!! Schedule your showing now for this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath split level duplex with 1 car attached garage. Property features updated paint palette, newer flooring throughout, updated lighting fixtures with ceiling fans in bedrooms, new kitchen furnished with electric smooth top range, refrigerator & dishwasher. Separate utility area with laundry hookups. Property has also been updated with a new HVAC system the summer of 2019. Exterior updates include new exterior paint & new windows. Small backyard in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood in Great Bend. This property is non-smoking. Will consider a pet with additional non-refundable pet fee & pet rent; strict breed & size restrictions will apply. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease required. Rent: $665.00 plus utilities or $690.00 plus utilities with approved pet.

