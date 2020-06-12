All apartments in Great Bend
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

2703 28TH STREET

2703 28th Street · (785) 246-5416
Location

2703 28th Street, Great Bend, KS 67530

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $665 · Avail. Jul 1

$665

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 UPDATED SPLIT LEVEL DUPLEX - Property Id: 291305

AVAILABLE 07.01.2020!!! Schedule your showing now for this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath split level duplex with 1 car attached garage. Property features updated paint palette, newer flooring throughout, updated lighting fixtures with ceiling fans in bedrooms, new kitchen furnished with electric smooth top range, refrigerator & dishwasher. Separate utility area with laundry hookups. Property has also been updated with a new HVAC system the summer of 2019. Exterior updates include new exterior paint & new windows. Small backyard in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood in Great Bend. This property is non-smoking. Will consider a pet with additional non-refundable pet fee & pet rent; strict breed & size restrictions will apply. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease required. Rent: $665.00 plus utilities or $690.00 plus utilities with approved pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291305
Property Id 291305

(RLNE5821727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 28TH STREET have any available units?
2703 28TH STREET has a unit available for $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2703 28TH STREET have?
Some of 2703 28TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 28TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2703 28TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 28TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 28TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2703 28TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2703 28TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 2703 28TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 28TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 28TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2703 28TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2703 28TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2703 28TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 28TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 28TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 28TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2703 28TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
