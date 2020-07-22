Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Barton County, KS

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
518 E. 4th
518 East 4th Street, Hoisington, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
868 sqft
518 E. 4th Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home Available in Hoisington, KS - 2 Bed 1 Bath House with unfinished basement. Stove and fridge with washer/dryer hookups. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1217 MacArthur Rd.
1217 Macarthur Road, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1307 sqft
1217 MacArthur Rd. Available 09/04/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home; Bonus Room ~ Large Backyard w/Privacy Fence - 2 Bed 2 Bath House with single attached garage. Well maintained fenced in yard with shed. Stove, fridge & dishwasher provided.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
153 S. Green St.
153 South Green Street, Hoisington, KS
1 Bedroom
$425
532 sqft
153 S. Green St. Available 08/14/20 1 Bed House in Hoisington - 1 Bedroom House. Comes with stove & fridge. Window AC provided. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2432 21st St.
2432 21st Street, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2432 21st St.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1437 16th St.
1437 16th Street, Great Bend, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1080 sqft
1437 16th St. Available 09/04/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House - 3 Bed 2 Bath House! Stove & fridge provided. Detached garage with opener and fenced yard as well! Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1715 Stone St.
1715 Stone Street, Great Bend, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Large Updated Home! - Spacious Home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and partially finished basement. Stove and refrigerator provided. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Barton County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
716 W 7th st
716 West 7th Street, Larned, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan - 716 W 7th St, Larned, KS 67550 2 beds 2 baths 1,250 sqft We offer Owner Financing! 0.26 acres of land with a cute house of 1250 sqft is with low down payment and no credit check loan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Barton County?
Apartment Rentals in Barton County start at $400/month.
What cities in or around Barton County have apartments for rent?
Hutchinson, Hoisington, and Great Bend have apartments for rent.

