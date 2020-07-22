/
/
barton county
Last updated July 22 2020
7 Apartments for rent in Barton County, KS📍
518 E. 4th
518 East 4th Street, Hoisington, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
868 sqft
518 E. 4th Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home Available in Hoisington, KS - 2 Bed 1 Bath House with unfinished basement. Stove and fridge with washer/dryer hookups. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
1217 MacArthur Rd.
1217 Macarthur Road, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1307 sqft
1217 MacArthur Rd. Available 09/04/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home; Bonus Room ~ Large Backyard w/Privacy Fence - 2 Bed 2 Bath House with single attached garage. Well maintained fenced in yard with shed. Stove, fridge & dishwasher provided.
153 S. Green St.
153 South Green Street, Hoisington, KS
1 Bedroom
$425
532 sqft
153 S. Green St. Available 08/14/20 1 Bed House in Hoisington - 1 Bedroom House. Comes with stove & fridge. Window AC provided. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
2432 21st St.
2432 21st Street, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2432 21st St.
1437 16th St.
1437 16th Street, Great Bend, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1080 sqft
1437 16th St. Available 09/04/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House - 3 Bed 2 Bath House! Stove & fridge provided. Detached garage with opener and fenced yard as well! Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
1715 Stone St.
1715 Stone Street, Great Bend, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Large Updated Home! - Spacious Home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and partially finished basement. Stove and refrigerator provided. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Barton County
716 W 7th st
716 West 7th Street, Larned, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan - 716 W 7th St, Larned, KS 67550 2 beds 2 baths 1,250 sqft We offer Owner Financing! 0.26 acres of land with a cute house of 1250 sqft is with low down payment and no credit check loan.
