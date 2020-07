Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking

Cute house ready for you to make it your own. - Neat and clean and ready to move in. Newer replacement windows, vinyl siding and handicap access. Large shop 25 X 22 with overhead door. Central heat and air. Stove,Refrigerator and washer and dryer will stay. Fenced in backyard. 3 bedroom home. Covered carport on west side of the house. Handicapped ramp can be removed . Located on new street with new sidewalks. Close to downtown .



(RLNE5896613)