Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4235 Janesville

4235 Janesville Street · (316) 263-8110
Location

4235 Janesville Street, Bel Aire, KS 67220
Bel Aire

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bel Aire Beauty - Property Id: 304999

4235 Janesville
?Bel Aire, KS
Rent: $1,650.00

?Deposit: $1,650.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including all lawn care, trash, and pest control (if needed).

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3

Heat and air: Dual HVAC units.
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.

W/D: Included
Flooring: Carpet, wood, tile, and Laminate.

Parking: 2 car attached garage.
Availability: Mid July

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Beautiful two-story home. Main level: Living room, family room with wood-burning corner fireplace, Full bath, master bedroom with a large closet, 2nd bedroom also with a good-sized closet, 3rd bedroom, formal dining room, main level laundry with half bath. Upper: Large open bedroom with not one but two walk-in closets, an additional bedroom with walk-in closet as well.
?
External features: Nice sized shady fenced-in lot located in quiet Bel Aire, walking distance to Bel Aire Park, and highly ranked schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4235-janesville-bel-aire-ks/304999
Property Id 304999

(RLNE5959741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Janesville have any available units?
4235 Janesville has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4235 Janesville have?
Some of 4235 Janesville's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Janesville currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Janesville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Janesville pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 Janesville is pet friendly.
Does 4235 Janesville offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Janesville offers parking.
Does 4235 Janesville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235 Janesville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Janesville have a pool?
No, 4235 Janesville does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Janesville have accessible units?
No, 4235 Janesville does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Janesville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 Janesville has units with dishwashers.
Does 4235 Janesville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4235 Janesville has units with air conditioning.
