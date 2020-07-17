Amenities

Bel Aire Beauty - Property Id: 304999



4235 Janesville

?Bel Aire, KS

Rent: $1,650.00



?Deposit: $1,650.00



Pets: Negotiable



Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including all lawn care, trash, and pest control (if needed).



Bedrooms: 5



Baths: 3



Heat and air: Dual HVAC units.

Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.



W/D: Included

Flooring: Carpet, wood, tile, and Laminate.



Parking: 2 car attached garage.

Availability: Mid July



?

Term: 1 Year

Internal features: Beautiful two-story home. Main level: Living room, family room with wood-burning corner fireplace, Full bath, master bedroom with a large closet, 2nd bedroom also with a good-sized closet, 3rd bedroom, formal dining room, main level laundry with half bath. Upper: Large open bedroom with not one but two walk-in closets, an additional bedroom with walk-in closet as well.

?

External features: Nice sized shady fenced-in lot located in quiet Bel Aire, walking distance to Bel Aire Park, and highly ranked schools.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4235-janesville-bel-aire-ks/304999

