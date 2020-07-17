Amenities
Bel Aire Beauty - Property Id: 304999
4235 Janesville
?Bel Aire, KS
Rent: $1,650.00
?Deposit: $1,650.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including all lawn care, trash, and pest control (if needed).
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3
Heat and air: Dual HVAC units.
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.
W/D: Included
Flooring: Carpet, wood, tile, and Laminate.
Parking: 2 car attached garage.
Availability: Mid July
?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Beautiful two-story home. Main level: Living room, family room with wood-burning corner fireplace, Full bath, master bedroom with a large closet, 2nd bedroom also with a good-sized closet, 3rd bedroom, formal dining room, main level laundry with half bath. Upper: Large open bedroom with not one but two walk-in closets, an additional bedroom with walk-in closet as well.
?
External features: Nice sized shady fenced-in lot located in quiet Bel Aire, walking distance to Bel Aire Park, and highly ranked schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4235-janesville-bel-aire-ks/304999
