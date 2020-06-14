All apartments in Warsaw
Find more places like 800 E Arthur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warsaw, IN
/
800 E Arthur Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:23 PM

800 E Arthur Street

800 East Arthur Street · (574) 551-8442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

800 East Arthur Street, Warsaw, IN 46580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F3 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease this updated condo conveniently located near shopping and schools. This well-maintained 2-bedroom, 2 full bath condo features: Vaulted ceilings in the main living area and master bedroom with skylights brightening up the unit; Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen; Beautiful hard-surface counter tops in the kitchen; Stunning and easy-to-clean, wood-look, tile floors in main open area; Views of Pike Lake from screen porch, living room, master bedroom and kitchen; and a One-car attached garage. All this plus pier space for your boat! Enjoy lake living and the convenience of the in-town location. Upstairs unit with garage on main floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E Arthur Street have any available units?
800 E Arthur Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 E Arthur Street have?
Some of 800 E Arthur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E Arthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 E Arthur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E Arthur Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 E Arthur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warsaw.
Does 800 E Arthur Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 E Arthur Street does offer parking.
Does 800 E Arthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 E Arthur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E Arthur Street have a pool?
No, 800 E Arthur Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 E Arthur Street have accessible units?
No, 800 E Arthur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E Arthur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 E Arthur Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 E Arthur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 E Arthur Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 800 E Arthur Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orchard Ridge Apartments
75 N Orchard Dr
Warsaw, IN 46582

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INSouth Bend, INMishawaka, INElkhart, IN
Kokomo, INMarion, INPeru, INHuntington, IN
Wabash, INPlymouth, INGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendHuntington University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Kokomo
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity