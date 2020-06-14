800 E Arthur Street

Amenities

Lease this updated condo conveniently located near shopping and schools. This well-maintained 2-bedroom, 2 full bath condo features: Vaulted ceilings in the main living area and master bedroom with skylights brightening up the unit; Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen; Beautiful hard-surface counter tops in the kitchen; Stunning and easy-to-clean, wood-look, tile floors in main open area; Views of Pike Lake from screen porch, living room, master bedroom and kitchen; and a One-car attached garage. All this plus pier space for your boat! Enjoy lake living and the convenience of the in-town location. Upstairs unit with garage on main floor.