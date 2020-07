Amenities

Coming available in August. Three bedroom, two full bath duplex close to downtown Newburgh. Open floor plan includes living room, dining area, and kitchen with an angled island. All bedrooms and amenities on one level. Offers a 1 car attached garage and it's own fenced in backyard. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check and matching security deposit. No smoking. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.