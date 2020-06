Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom. Property also provides off street parking and a private covered porch. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. Pet negotiable with additional deposit.