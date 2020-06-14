/
furnished apartments
26 Furnished Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN
$
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$910
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
$
Old Louisville
15 Units Available
Park Chateau
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Welcome Home to Lofts on Ormsby conveniently located in historic Old Louisville and just minutes from Downtown, The University of Louisville, Fourth Street Live, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Central Park, and so much more.
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
611 Magnolia
611 W Magnolia Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
Fully Furnished One Bedroom Old Louisville Cottage - Quaint fully furnished one bedroom shotgun style home. Equipped kitchen, separate dining area, lots of storage, off street parking. Area available for gardening.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
325 E Market St 6
325 E Market St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1304 sqft
Large DT Condo | Rustic Charm | Parking | Secure - Property Id: 300426 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1701 S 4th St
1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
Limerick
1 Unit Available
1028 S 5th St
1028 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Minutes to Downtown | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 268115 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
305 W. Broadway
305 West Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Fincastle - Property Id: 217919 The Fincastle Building is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, historic office building turned luxury apartments in downtown Louisville.
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
914 Franklin St
914 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Nicely presented 1 BDRM/1 BATH apartment located in Historic Butchertown. This desirable apartment is the front portion of a duplex with the back of the property being the other apartment (townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of New Albany
$
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$943
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Bashford Manor
11 Units Available
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Clifton
1 Unit Available
114 Stoll Ave
114 Stoll Avenue, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3 Month Lease .... Amazing furnished 4 Bedroom Home in Sought After Clifton Neighborhood! - Fabulous and eclectic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Clifton. Furnished and available until August 31st.
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
1550 Frankfort Ave
1550 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1423 sqft
Unique Shotgun House | Great For Groups | Stylish - Property Id: 300541 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Irish Hill
1 Unit Available
1318 Lexington Rd
1318 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Kentucky Themed | Unique Home in Serene Setting - Property Id: 300515 *NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Phoenix Hill
1 Unit Available
1012 Hull St
1012 Hull Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1492 sqft
Modern w/ A City View | Heart Of Brewery Scene - Property Id: 300499 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1419 Morton Ave
1419 Morton Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1918 sqft
Farmhouse Style | Popular Neighborhood | Back Yard - Property Id: 300463 NOTE: AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY UNTIL APRIL 25, 2021.
1 Unit Available
922 Blankenbaker Ln
922 Blankenbaker Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Serene | The Riverside Chateau | Groups Welcome - Property Id: 300443 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Prestonia
1 Unit Available
4212 Roosevelt Ave
4212 Roosevelt Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Ranch Style House | Quiet Residential Neighborhood - Property Id: 300474 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
7517 Merlyn Cir
7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073 Guests enter our split level house into the living room. The living room has a couch and two club chairs for relaxing. We also have a smart tv with apps for you to enjoy programming.
Clifton
1 Unit Available
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
