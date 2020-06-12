/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
King David Apartments
898 University Woods Dr, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1075 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
-1827 Conservative St
1827 Conservative Street, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1062 sqft
Available for Rent, 2 bed 1 bath home. Conveniently located in Downtown New Albany
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
822 Northgate Boulevard
822 Northgate Blvd, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
New constructed two bedroom two bath townhouse with updated paint, flooring, appliances and fixtures throughout.Living room and kitchen on first floor and two bedrooms upstairs with second floor bathroom and laundry room as well.
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated February 18 at 09:23pm
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$680
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Butchertown
29 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
King Solomon Apartments
1512 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$730
760 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated April 26 at 05:17pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
408 Kensington Ct #1
408 Kensington Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments 3 blocks from Cardinal Blvd. Classic turn of the 20th century. Completely rehabbed and updated bathrooms w/ new large showers, new countertops, sinks, and tile floors.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Limerick
1 Unit Available
1028 S 5th St
1028 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Minutes to Downtown | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 268115 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
305 W. Broadway
305 West Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Fincastle - Property Id: 217919 The Fincastle Building is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, historic office building turned luxury apartments in downtown Louisville.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portland
1 Unit Available
2124 Griffiths Ave.
2124 Griffiths Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
1100 sqft
1/2 off June! Large 2-3 bedroom home in Portland- Section 8 accepted! - Sign a lease by June 1st and get 1/2 off June rent! Large 2-3 bedroom home in Portland -Wooden floors in living room and bedrooms -Ample closet space in each bedroom (built in
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portland
1 Unit Available
2824 St. Xavier
2824 Saint Xavier Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
956 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom house in Portland - Charming 2 bedroom Portland home has been remodeled from top to bottom! -New windows & carpet throughout -Eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space- refrigerator and stove provided -Large walk-in
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
915 S 32nd St
915 South 32nd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
1/2 off June rent! 2 bedroom home with bonus room- Section 8 accepted - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Large 2 bedroom home with a bonus loft/room upstairs -2 full bathrooms -Large covered front porch -Hardwood flooring
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallmark
1 Unit Available
2726 Algonquin Parkway
2726 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$599
Rental Houses, 2726 Algonquin Pkwy.,, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Partially Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. Partially fenced yard and washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)
Similar Pages
New Albany 1 BedroomsNew Albany 2 BedroomsNew Albany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Albany 3 BedroomsNew Albany Apartments with Balcony
New Albany Apartments with GarageNew Albany Apartments with GymNew Albany Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Albany Apartments with ParkingNew Albany Apartments with Pool