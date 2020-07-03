5142 Hedera Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Coming available in August!! Ranch home located on a fenced lot at the end of a cul de sac. Features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, center island, and sliding glass door access to the patio. Split bedroom design offers separation between the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. Also includes a 2 car attached garage and mud room/ laundry room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check and matching security deposit. No smoking. No pets.