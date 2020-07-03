All apartments in Melody Hill
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

5142 Hedera Drive

5142 Headra Drive · (812) 437-1612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5142 Headra Drive, Melody Hill, IN 47711
Greater Oakhill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming available in August!! Ranch home located on a fenced lot at the end of a cul de sac. Features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, center island, and sliding glass door access to the patio. Split bedroom design offers separation between the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. Also includes a 2 car attached garage and mud room/ laundry room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check and matching security deposit. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

