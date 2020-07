Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access trash valet volleyball court business center dog grooming area shuffle board

The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that demonstrate our dedication to superior quality. Our residents love the fact that each home has it's own front-door, direct access to it's own attached garage, and private, interior stairs for all upper apartments. Our modern interiors include gorgeous kitchens with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, pendant light, and many more well-planned details. Located in an affluent area just outside of Mishawaka, IN, we are down the street from several major shopping venues including University Crossings, University Park Mall, Heritage Square, Indiana Ridge Plaza and Princess City Plaza. We are proud to be located in the award-winning, Penn-Harris-Madison school district! Experience The Villas on Fir Lifestyle. A Higher Quality of ...