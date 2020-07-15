Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Granger, IN with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
51551 Currant Road
51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1255 sqft
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
50930 Rothbury Drive
50930 Rothbury Drive, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2278 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house in Devonshire Pointe for lease. NO PETS. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The front porch welcomes you, and once inside, the foyer entrance opens up to the 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Granger
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
6 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$767
2 Bedrooms
$875
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
18199 Stoneridge St., Unit F
18199 Stoneridge Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Located in Woodbridge Condominiums, less than five minutes from Notre Dame campus, this spacious condo has a layout that is unique from all the others.
Results within 5 miles of Granger
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
12 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$860
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
16 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
931 South 3rd Street
931 S 3rd St, Niles, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home located on 3rd street in Niles.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1150 Congress Ave.
1150 Congress Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
1150 Congress Ave. Available 08/10/20 Completely furnished home close to Unv.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
537 N Sunnyside
537 North Sunnyside Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
792 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near Notre Dame offers enclosed front porch, hardwood floors throughout, full basement with laundry hook-ups, partially fenced yard, detached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Granger
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Homer
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
803 Regent Street
803 Regent Street, Niles, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this quaint and convenient duplex right outside of downtown Niles. It has an awesome front porch for relaxing this summer and a large size living room for entertaining and lounging indoors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Roosevelt
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Rum Village
1715 Kemble Ave
1715 Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2016 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management - Beautiful home with nice front porch, original woodwork throughout, offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen, formal dining room with built in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, with big rooms and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Granger, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Granger renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

