1 bedroom apartments
23 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Granger, IN
31 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Results within 1 mile of Granger
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of Granger
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
58 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
6 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
20 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
14 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
601 N. LaFayette Blvd. A
601 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom Apt very close to Memorial Hospital - Property Id: 237178 Updated one bedroom unit located cross street from Memorial Hospital. Updated bath room. Perfect for a single person working at Memorial Hospital or Graduate student at ND.
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
202 E. Bartlett
202 East Bartlett Street, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
202 E. Bartlett - Property Id: 292904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292904 Property Id 292904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5877665)
1 Unit Available
1017 Keenan Court - 21A
1017 Keenan Ct, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
607 sqft
New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.
1 Unit Available
West Washington
402 W Washington Street
402 W Washington St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
Presenting The Remedy Building in Downtown South Bend! This third floor one bedroom apartment has touches of the Classic Revival style, with all the modern features! This unit features a large great room open to the updated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
401 North Dixie Way
401 N Dixie Way, Roseland, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
1000 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment. Upstairs. Tenant is responsible for electric
Results within 10 miles of Granger
4 Units Available
Homer
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
16 Units Available
Homer
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
683 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
404 E Main St 217
404 East Main Street, Niles, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Great Downtown Location - Property Id: 139386 Walking distance to grocery store, movie theatre, library, restaurants and much more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Sherman
418 North 2nd Street Apt 1
418 North 2nd Street, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment For Rent Near Downtown Elkhart - • Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Downstairs Apartment • Utilities Not Included In Rent - Add $160 for Gas/Electric & Water/Sewer • Lockable and Secure Front Gate • Secure
1 Unit Available
510 South 3rd Street
510 South 3rd Street, Niles, MI
1 Bedroom
$530
400 sqft
Check out this newly updated one bedroom apartment! You pay electric, $35/mo flat fee for water/sewer/trash and any other optional utilities (such as cable or internet). Get into a great place of your own without breaking your budget.
1 Unit Available
55403 Mayflower Rd - B-1
55403 Mayflower Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with eat in kitchen, separate dining room and off street parking. Completely rehabbed with new kitchen, flooring and paint. Laundry hook ups, side yard. $600 move in fee.