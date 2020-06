Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2017 Clayton Home FOR SALE ONLY - Property Id: 295438



Winchester Trails in Goshen has a 2017 Clayton Pulse Home FOR SALE! Asking Price $50,000.00

Its a 3BR/2BH with 1,216 total Sq.Ft. Home has a Very Spacious living room with the Kitchen & Dinning room adjoining. Kitchen offers an eat-in island and an appliance package. The homes Mud Room has washer & dryer hook-ups along with the homes secondary entrance. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom & walk-in closet. Contact Randi Miller For further information and pictures. FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

574.534.1220 Ex.1 / RaMiller@YesCommunities.Com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295438

Property Id 295438



(RLNE5837762)