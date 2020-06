Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in Goshen - • 2-Bedroom

• 1-Bathroom

• Tenants Must Have Gas & Electric and Water & Sewer Transferred into their Name

• Refrigerator

• Electric Oven/Range

• Forced Air Gas Furnace

• Central A/C

• Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookup (Gas or Electric)

• Storage Shed.

• Lawn Care Provided

• Snow Removal Provided

• Goshen School District

• Absolutely No Pets Allowed

• Absolutely No Smoking Permitted in Home or on Property

• 1-Year Lease and Security Deposit Required

• Free Application at 5star-team.com

• After you Apply we will Contact You



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851441)