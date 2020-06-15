All apartments in Goshen
207 The Willows

207 The Willows · (630) 664-3806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Goshen
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

207 The Willows, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1274 · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
shuffle board
garage
Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710

Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971

Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.

Kitchen with large island and pendant lights, pantry and eat-in kitchen/dining area.

Master suite dressing area with huge walk in closet. Soaking tub and stand up shower.

Mudroom/utility room entrance.

Garage ready

The Willows is a top rated active adult community perfect for those on the younger or older end of retirement. Yes, we have tons of activities available and caring neighbors. It's a golf cart community so folks can travel around the neighborhood and even visit local businesses on them. There is a community clubhouse, patio and firepit, shuffleboard and horse shoe court. And, many planned events.

Check out the top reasons to downsize to The Willows
https://www.fourleafprop.com/post.html#!/top-10-reasons-to-downsize-to-the-willows-in-goshen

And, our youtube tours
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLiYk7-F2cBU3d6wph2dSoDSdMIHzc4uP
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297710
Property Id 297710

(RLNE5847042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 The Willows have any available units?
207 The Willows has a unit available for $1,274 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 The Willows have?
Some of 207 The Willows's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 The Willows currently offering any rent specials?
207 The Willows isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 The Willows pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 The Willows is pet friendly.
Does 207 The Willows offer parking?
Yes, 207 The Willows does offer parking.
Does 207 The Willows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 The Willows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 The Willows have a pool?
No, 207 The Willows does not have a pool.
Does 207 The Willows have accessible units?
No, 207 The Willows does not have accessible units.
Does 207 The Willows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 The Willows has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 The Willows have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 The Willows does not have units with air conditioning.
