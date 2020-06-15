207 The Willows

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit parking shuffle board garage

Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710



Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971



Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.



Kitchen with large island and pendant lights, pantry and eat-in kitchen/dining area.



Master suite dressing area with huge walk in closet. Soaking tub and stand up shower.



Mudroom/utility room entrance.



Garage ready



The Willows is a top rated active adult community perfect for those on the younger or older end of retirement. Yes, we have tons of activities available and caring neighbors. It's a golf cart community so folks can travel around the neighborhood and even visit local businesses on them. There is a community clubhouse, patio and firepit, shuffleboard and horse shoe court. And, many planned events.



https://www.fourleafprop.com/post.html#!/top-10-reasons-to-downsize-to-the-willows-in-goshen



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLiYk7-F2cBU3d6wph2dSoDSdMIHzc4uP

