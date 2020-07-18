All apartments in Elkhart
212 Haines Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

212 Haines Dr

212 Haines Drive · (574) 849-4252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Haines Drive, Elkhart, IN 46514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Villas at Lexington Landing - Property Id: 315034

For Lease, with access to St. Joseph River, 55 and old, no smoking, pets welcome with $75 per month fee. Beautiful setting and landscaped for privacy. Drive by now for to check this beauty out. Conveniently located to shopping, medical facilities and recreational activities. Lease terms 1 Year $1600/month, 3 year $1500/month, 5 year $1400 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/212-haines-dr-elkhart-in/315034
Property Id 315034

(RLNE5938680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

