Amenities
Villas at Lexington Landing - Property Id: 315034
For Lease, with access to St. Joseph River, 55 and old, no smoking, pets welcome with $75 per month fee. Beautiful setting and landscaped for privacy. Drive by now for to check this beauty out. Conveniently located to shopping, medical facilities and recreational activities. Lease terms 1 Year $1600/month, 3 year $1500/month, 5 year $1400 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/212-haines-dr-elkhart-in/315034
Property Id 315034
(RLNE5938680)