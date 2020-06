Amenities

w/d hookup garage furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1818 Roys Ave* Available 07/15/19 Two-story Home in Elkhart - Come and take a look at this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home that is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer hook-up.

It has a large living room and dining room, a detached garage.



No pets or smoking permitted.



Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4937022)