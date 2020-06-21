Amenities

1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital. It is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up (electric), an unfinished basement, and 2-car detached garage.



Tenant responsible to transfer utilities upon move-in-

gas- NIPSCO

electric - AEP

water/sewer - Elkhart Public Utilities



Sorry, no pets & no smoking



No Pets Allowed



