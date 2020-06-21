All apartments in Elkhart
Find more places like 1656 W. Lexington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elkhart, IN
/
1656 W. Lexington Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1656 W. Lexington Ave

1656 West Lexington Avenue · (574) 534-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elkhart
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46514
Hayden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1656 W. Lexington Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital. It is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up (electric), an unfinished basement, and 2-car detached garage.

Tenant responsible to transfer utilities upon move-in-
gas- NIPSCO
electric - AEP
water/sewer - Elkhart Public Utilities

Sorry, no pets & no smoking

Call today for a showing!!!! (574) 534 RENT (7368)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 W. Lexington Ave have any available units?
1656 W. Lexington Ave has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1656 W. Lexington Ave have?
Some of 1656 W. Lexington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 W. Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1656 W. Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 W. Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1656 W. Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkhart.
Does 1656 W. Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1656 W. Lexington Ave does offer parking.
Does 1656 W. Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 W. Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 W. Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 1656 W. Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1656 W. Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1656 W. Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 W. Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 W. Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1656 W. Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1656 W. Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1656 W. Lexington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr
Elkhart, IN 46517
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct
Elkhart, IN 46517
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A
Elkhart, IN 46517

Similar Pages

Elkhart 1 BedroomsElkhart 2 Bedrooms
Elkhart Cheap PlacesElkhart Dog Friendly Apartments
Elkhart Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INSouth Bend, INKalamazoo, MI
Mishawaka, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, IN
Plymouth, INPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Homer

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendIndiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
Kalamazoo College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity