Amenities
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital. It is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up (electric), an unfinished basement, and 2-car detached garage.
Tenant responsible to transfer utilities upon move-in-
gas- NIPSCO
electric - AEP
water/sewer - Elkhart Public Utilities
Sorry, no pets & no smoking
No Pets Allowed
