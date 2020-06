Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bed room single family home - Here we have a cute 2 bed room 1 bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood in the Grandview school district. This home has to offer a big eat in kitchen, washer/dryer hook up's and a large front window in the living room to let all that natural sunlight in. It also offers a big back yard and a storage shed.



Now accepting applications for this beautiful home.



Please note: YOU MUST APPLY BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A TOUR



Apply here:

http://caliberpropertymgmt.com/available-rentals/



Find the property, click more details and apply. You do not have to pay the application fee prior to seeing the house (just click "skip fee" on the last page).



(RLNE3239604)